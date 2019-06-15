Pit Spitters Prevail in Pitcher's Duel

Traverse City, MI - Saturday night's game was one for the pitching purists, as starters Austin Shea and Adam Wheaton traded zeroes all night. The Pit Spitters took the contest 2-1, claiming victory from a game that saw a combined 12 hits and 12 strikeouts.

The Growlers got off the mark early behind a second inning solo home run off the bat of right fielder Dakota Kotowski. The Pit Spitters answered with a run of their own in the fourth inning, behind back to back doubles from Michael Slaton (JR Benedictine) and Andrew Morrow (JR Michigan State.) The score would remain tied until Adam Proctor (SO Michigan State) was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, forcing in the go ahead run. That would prove to be enough offense for the Pit Spitters pitching staff, as they retired 21 of the last 26 batters they faced.

Starting pitcher Austin Shea (SR Toccoa Falls) took the win in his first start of the season. He went six innings, allowing just one run on two hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Patrick Hohlfeld (SO Jefferson) was called upon for a three inning save by manager Josh Rebandt.

The Pit Spitters return to action Sunday with a 2:00 p.m. tilt against the Rockford Rivets. The Pit Spitters will be celebrating Father's Day by offering free admission to all fathers who bring their children to the game. Every Sunday is also "Sermons and Strikeouts," at Pit Spitters Park. Anyone that brings their church or community bulletin to the box office will receive half off tickets. Gates will open at 1:00 p.m.

