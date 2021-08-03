Pit Spitters Playoff Tickets Go on Sale Wednesday, Aug 4

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - Tickets for the Traverse City Pit Spitters' first home playoff game go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, August 4, at 10:00 am. The team secured a playoff berth after winning the Great lakes East Division in the first half of the season.

Thanks to Caliber Home Loans, the first 1,000 fans though the gates, for the first home playoff game, will receive a Pit Spitters Playoff Rally Towel!

Tickets are the same price as regular season tickets - $8 for lawn, $12 for box and Fox Motors Den or 4Front Porch patio tables of four are $90. Suite prices are $500 for a 25-person suite and $250 for a 12-person suite.

Tickets can be purchased at www.PitSpitters.com, by calling the box office at 231.943.0100 or stopping by Turtle Creek Stadium from 10:00am - 6:00pm Monday - Friday.

Currently, the location and times of the playoff games is unknown. The Pit Spitters first home playoff game will either be Sunday, August 15 @ 5:05 pm or Monday, August 16 @ 7:05pm. Tickets will be good for either date.

Playoff seeding is done by the best overall record for the entire season. There are 11 total regular season games remaining and the Pit Spitters are two games behind the Kokomo Jackrabbits for the best overall record in the division. Click here to see the current standings

The schedule for round one of the playoffs is:

Game one - Sunday, August 15 - time and location TBD

Game two - Monday, August 16 - time and location TBD

Game three (if necessary) - Tuesday, August 17 - time and location TBD

The Northwoods League playoffs are three rounds. Round two is a one-game series that will be played immediately following the first round. The team that has the best overall record will be the home team for that game. The championship game will be on either Thursday, August 19 or Friday, August 20 depending on travel schedules. Again, the team with the best overall record will be the home team for the championship game.

Game times for all potential Pit Spitter home games are as follows:

If there is a home game on Sunday, August 15th, start time will be 5:05pm

For all other home playoff games, start time will be 7:05 pm.

Our updated playoff schedule is available on www.PitSpitters.com.

Here are some tips to avoid delays when coming to Pit Spitters games:

Buy tickets ONLINE - www.PitSpitters.com

Buy tickets at the box office in ADVANCE (M-F 10am - 6pm)

Parking is $5 day of or $4 in ADVANCE

Big crowds and Big fun so ARRIVE EARLY

Arrive with your group / carpool if you can

