Pit Spitters Partnering with Moomers Homemade Ice Cream; Asking Fans for Input

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - Summertime is synonymous with the sweet taste of ice cream and the Pit Spitters have the scoop on a sweet treat that will be available at the ballpark this season! The Pit Spitters are teaming up with their favorite Northern Michigan ice creamery by offering an exclusive Moomers ice cream flavor!

"We welcome the Traverse City Pit Spitters to our community and are excited to help create their own exclusive ice cream flavor!" said Moomers owner, Jon Plummer. "As a small local ice cream manufacturer, it allows us to create and make fun custom flavors like our own hometown Pit Spitters flavor! What will it be? That is up to you!"

Moomers currently offers more than 160 premium ice cream flavors and the team is asking fans to help by submitting a new home run flavor. Submissions will be taken through Sunday April 21 and the special ice cream will be served up all summer at the ballpark along with seven other Moomers flavors.

Submissions can be made at pitspitters.com, which will also be available on the Pit Spitters Facebook page, Twitter account and Instagram account. Fans will need to answer three questions:

1. What base flavor?

2. What swirls, chunks, candies go into that base flavor (up to three)?

3. What is the name of that flavor?

With the help of Moomers ice cream experts the Pit Spitters official ice cream will be narrowed down to one winner. The official flavor will be announced in May and will be available at the Pit Spitters "Pick-Your-Seat event on Saturday, May 4. The winning entry will be on the menu for all fans to enjoy this season. The winning submission will also receive four tickets to a Pit Spitters game and the opportunity to throw out a first pitch during the 2019 season.

The Pit Spitters open their inaugural season on Tuesday, May 28th against the Green Bay Booyah at 7:00 pm. Season and group tickets are now on sale. Complete ticket information, including season ticket prices and perks, is available at www.pitspitters.com. For more information on Moomers including a list of all 160 ice cream offerings visit www.moomers.com.

