Pit Spitters Opening Day Tuesday, May 28

Traverse City, MI - Fans will finally get the first opportunity to see the new team and enjoy the new fun during the inaugural season of the Traverse City Pit Spitters! Tuesday, May 28th is Opening Day at Pit Spitters Park as the team kicks off the season against the Green Bay Booyah at 7:05pm.

Opening Day, presented by 4Front Credit Union, falls on a Tuesday which are designated this season as "Ridiculously Awesome Tuesdays!" Activities include:

Pre-game play catch on the field

Pre-game lawn games in the outfield

Face painters

Balloon artists

Grace Boyles, the National Cherry Queen, will throw out a ceremonial first pitch

There will be a spectacular entrance by the newest mascot in northern Michigan

An amazing fireworks show to cap off the night

The first 500 fans through the gates receive a special inaugural season t-shirt courtesy of 4Front Credit Union, so fans are encouraged to arrive early and experience the fun firsthand. Game time is 7:05pm and the gates will open at 6:00pm.

Tickets are available online at www.pitspitters.com. Prices are $6 for lawn and $10 for box seats. Patio tables are sold out for Opening Day. Season and group tickets are still on sale and can be purchased by calling (231) 943-0100. Season ticket options include 5-game, 10-game, half-season, and full-season packages. Each package offers different amenities including discounts on tickets, VIP parking, merchandise, early access to games, exclusive event invites and more. In addition to these packages, there are also 5-game patio table and 10-game patio table options available that include additional discounts and full wait service. Groups of 20 or more may reserve tickets for any 2019 game. They are available in the box seat and lawn sections. Groups will receive a discount on tickets, their name announced during the game and receive discounts on souvenirs and parking.

Complete schedule and ticket information including season tickets, group prices and perks is available at www.pitspitters.com.

