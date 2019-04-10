Pit Spitters Offering SPIT-Tacular Birthday Parties

Traverse City MI, - The Traverse City Pit Spitters have unveiled a new option at the ballpark for this summer.

The Pit Spitters have birthday packages that allow the special birthday person to throw out a first pitch in celebration of their big day. The birthday party package includes 12 Box Seat tickets, a crowd rendition of "Happy Birthday" before their first pitch, 12 souvenir items - choice of baseballs or mini-bats, an autographed birthday card from the Pit Spitters, a photograph with two Pit Spitters prior to the game, their name on scoreboard, a special mascot appearance and a dessert treat for 12 people. Packages start at $225.

"Everyone loves to feel special on their birthday" said Pit Spitters Promotions Manager Britani Eaton. "This option gives everyone the chance to be the center of attention for their big day, all while making a memory that they'll never forget."

Space is limited to only three parties per game. Visit www.pitspitters.com for package information and request a game date.

The Pit Spitters open their inaugural season on Tuesday, May 28th against the Green Bay Booyah at 7:00 pm. Season and group tickets are now on sale. Complete ticket information, including season ticket and group prices and perks, is available at www.pitspitters.com.

