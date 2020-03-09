Pit Spitters Looking for Fans to Help Select Newest Concession Item at Turtle Creek Stadium

March 9, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





Traverse City, MI - Fresh off the 2019 Northwoods League championship season, the Traverse City Pit Spitters are looking to the fans to help create the newest championship food item for the menu at Turtle Creek Stadium!

In 2019, the Turtle Creek Stadium concession stands underwent a major overhaul with all new equipment which allowed for the menu to be expanded and allow for quicker services. In 2020, the Pit Spitters are going to expand that menu even more and asking the fans for their input is part of that process.

"Our staff have ideas on what we'd like to see in 2020 but getting the fans input is always fun. They come up with some of the wackiest ideas you'd ever see!" said Tyler Glynn the Pit Spitters Food and Beverage Manager. "We love seeing what the fans come up with. We just ask that they remember that we need the items to be able to be served quickly. It's important to have quality food items but people need to be able to eat them in the stands."

This is the second year that the team is asking fans to submit their ideas. Ideas will be taken through Friday March 27th at www.PitSpitters.com.

The ideas will then be narrowed down and then put out to the public for voting. The winner of that vote will be crowned champion and put on the 2020 menu.

Last year's winner was the Triple Crown Nachos submitted by Stacy Hovorka. Her brainchild of Nacho Cheese Doritos, warm queso and shredded cheese topped with shredded beef, sour cream, lettuce, guacamole and ranch dressing was a fan (and staff) favorite in 2019. Just ask our Public Address Announcer, Roy Harvey.

The 2020 Pit Spitters season will begin on the road at Battle Creek on Tuesday, May 26. The team will return home on May 28 at 7:05 pm, when the Lakeshore Chinooks visit Turtle Creek Stadium for the first game of a two-game series. The first 500 fans in the gate will receive a replica championship ring courtesy of 4Front Credit Union.

Fans can currently purchase season tickets, mini plans and group tickets by calling the Pit Spitters Front Office at 231.943.0100. For more information on tickets and the complete 2020 schedule visit www.PitSpitters.com.

