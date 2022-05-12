Pit Spitters Honoring Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - Fans of the Traverse City Pit Spitters know that the team has embraced Northern Michigan living since the team's inception before the 2019 season. The Pit Spitters love Traverse City and all of the unique things that make this region such an iconic place to live, work and play.

Now the team is taking our love for the region to the next step by and changing the team's name for one special night!

On one extraordinary night, Friday, August 5th, the Pit Spitters will rebrand to become the "Up North Cork Dorks" with the team wearing special Cork Dork uniforms for the game!

You may be asking, "What is a Cork Dork?" The answer to that is: A Cork Dork is an affectionate term for a wine enthusiast. The Pit Spitters are adopting the name as a salute to the Traverse Wine Coast.

"We think our local and out-of-town fans will love this alternate identity," said Pit Spitters CEO Joe Chamberlin. "It's the first time we've embraced an alternate team identity for a game and tying into Traverse Wine Coast is a natural association for us. We are a community centric organization and we have been looking for the right way to have some fun with one of our region's special natural attractions. This brand is everything Pit Spitters baseball is about; it's fun, it honors a fantastic industry and economic driver for region, and best of all it lends itself to a unique logo and gameday experience. You won't want to miss it on August 5th!"

The Traverse City area is home to more than 40 wineries and was named one of the "10 Best Wine Regions in the Country" according to USA Today and "One of the Seven Emerging American Wine Destinations to Visit Now" according to Vogue Magazine. The region produces 60% of Michigan wines.

The Pit Spitters have partnered with Bonobo Winery for this one-of-a-kind night.

"Bonobo Winery is excited to be a part of your summer at the ballpark. The partnership between the Pit Spitters and Bonobo was just a homerun waiting to happen," said Bonobo Winery Owner and General Manager Todd Oosterhouse.

Jill Terralavoro, Bonobo's Winery Director, echoed those comments. "We love how supportive the Pit Spitters are of their local community and that they wanted to bring in a local winery for their guests to enjoy another great part of Northern Michigan culture. Bonobo Winery just like the Pit Spitters aims to provide their guests with an exceptional experience and we're thrilled to be a part of that at the ballpark this summer."

The Cork Dorks jersey features "TC Cork Dorks" across the front chest with the "T" designed as a corkscrew connecting to the "C" in "Cork Dorks" forming a subtle "TC," which is a shorthand name for Traverse City. The jersey's sleeve patch also has a corkscrew with the handle representing the Upper Peninsula and the corkscrew connecting to the Lower Peninsular pinpointing the Traverse City area.

Cork Dorks jerseys, caps and t-shirts, are on sale now exclusively at PitSpitters.com and fans are encouraged to share their Cork Dorks pride on social media using the hashtag #CorkedUp.

When the Pit Spitters launched in the Fall of 2018, the unique name garnered national attention and fans quickly gravitated toward the unconventional logo and merchandise quickly sold in all 50 states and internationally.

Attached is a .pdf of the Cork Dorks logos, jersey and branding guides. If you would like to request a logo for use, please email media@PitSpitters.com.

The Pit Spitters begin their defense of the Northwoods League championship on Monday, May 30, in Battle Creek and their home opener is set for Friday, June 3, 2022, at 7:05pm. A full 2022 schedule can be downloaded here.

Tickets for home games are now on sales and can be purchased at PitSpitters.com.

