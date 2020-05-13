Pit Spitters Food Voting Is Underway

May 13, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





TRAVERSE CITY, MI - Humphrey Bogart famously said "A hot dog at the ballgame beats a steak at the Ritz." As the second-annual fan food voting kicks off, Pit Spitters fans will have the opportunity to possibly top a hot dog at Turtle Creek Stadium. Could it be a pepperoni pizza dog? A huge slice of bologna on a stick?? Or maybe even a hamburger patty between donut halves? The fan food voting is off and running! Or is it off and eating?

The list has been narrowed down from hundreds of ideas submitted by fans and the dozens of ideas coming out of the Gordon Food Service test kitchen to just an elite ten culinary delights. Starting today, fans are invited to go to www.PitSpitters.com and vote for their favorite item. The winner will be put on the menu this season.

Last year's winner, the Triple Crown Nachos was such a hit that it will be back on the 2020 menu!

Here is the list of this year's finalist.

1. The I-Da-Home Run: The dream lineup. Leading off, a large baked potato followed by mac-n-cheese and the BBQ meat of your choice - we recommend the brisket - nacho cheese, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, green onions. bacon bits and a few Cheetos topped by a drizzle of BBQ sauce. Served in a Pit Spitters helmet with multiple forks so everyone can play the cleanup spot.

2. The Pits Mac-n-Cheese: Don't let yourself get down in the dumps - not when it could be the Pits with a mac-n-cheese bowl covered in "Pit" smoked pulled pork (or BBQ pulled chicken if you're so inclined). Guaranteed to improve any mood.

3. Pepperoni Pizza Dog - Have you ever met a pizza you didn't like? Of course not. (Besides the ones with pineapple, right?) Here's what we've got this time: a hot pepperoni stick seated on a pretzel bun and smothered with your choice of toppings: pizza sauce, ham, mushrooms, olives and mozzarella. The only thing missing? Home delivery.

4. Firecracker Tots: You gonna eat your tots? Like Napoleon Dynamite, you will if they have been topped with shredded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, green onions and Colby jack cheese and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing drizzle. GOSH!

5. Deep Fried Pickles - Technically speaking, a pickle is a cucumber that has been brined through the process of natural fermentation. Sure, in this case it's also been deep fried, but you can still make the case that you're eating your vegetables.

6. Garbage Fries - The Houston Astros won't be banging on this garbage can lid. Start with French fries, and then just keep piling it on: beef, chicken or pulled pork, chili, cheese, sour cream, chives, jalapeños, bacon bits ... it could be a legit world champ.

7. Sticky Fangus - If you place a hamburger between a pair of glazed doughnuts, does that make it a breakfast sandwich? Or is it something that should be served hot off the grill at dinner? Both? Neither? It is these types of existential queries that keep us awake at night.

8. Cherry Cheesecake on a stick - The earliest mention of cheesecake appears to be made by the Greek physician Aegimus sometime in the fifth century. Word probably would have spread a little faster if it had included cherries and a stick to make it more portable.

9. Sleeping Bear Dune Sundae - Sure, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park has miles of beautiful beachfront coastline ... but does it have scoops of Sea Salt Caramel-flavored Moomers topped with crushed Teddy Grahams? Of course not; no one wants sand in their ice cream. They'd rather have whipped cream.

10. Bologna Lollipop - How many licks does it take to get to the center of this lollipop? Sorry, Mr. Owl, but the world may never know with this one either - because it is just too delicious not to devour the thick slice of this delicacy.

Voting begins today and continues through Friday, May 22. The winner will be on the menu at Turtle Creek Stadium this year

Traverse City's Sydney Denoyer is urging fans to think tots this summer. "What a better way to add tater tots to the ballpark than to cover them with buffalo chicken and cheese! It's a great shareable item for friends and family".

Ann Arbor resident Ron Wade thinks his idea of the Sleeping Bear Dunes Sundae deserves your vote. "You know who really knows how to eat? Bears! They don't think about calories or cholesterol...they see good food and they eat it. There's a reason people make food shaped like bears - gummi bears, honey bottles, etc. - It's to remind you that you deserve to eat with no cares! Imagine sitting at a Pit Spitters game and eating a generous helping of ice cream with caramel drizzle and covered in Teddy Grahams! Admit it, just reading that made you salivate. You have the chance to make it happen!! Vote for the Sleeping Bear Dunes sundae."

Tom Kramer thinks a different, really different, take on a loaded baked potato with the I-Da-Home Run. "I've seen (and enjoyed) giant baked potatoes at other sports venues in the past and thought, hey, we grow a lot of potatoes here in northern Michigan, we have some amazing BBQ joints, and, again, cheese. So, we figured the potato works really well: it's easy to carry, can have a variety of flavors going on at once, it's something that can incorporate lots of local ingredients, and it tastes pretty darn good. It's a great opportunity to support northern Michigan farmers, while enjoying a beautiful day at the ballpark. The Cheetos... well, come on. Who doesn't love Cheetos? Dipping them in the BBQ sauce makes the perfect appetizer... it primes the pump before digging into the heart of the meal, that giant, loaded, potato."

Updates on the season and all other events held at Turtle Creek Stadium are posted on the Pit Spitters web site, www.PitSpitters.com and across all of our social media channels.

Individual game tickets are not currently on sale but will be made available to the public once a season start date has been determined.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 13, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.