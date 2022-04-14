Pit Spitters Fan Food Finalist Are Here; Voting Is Underway

April 14, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The fourth-annual fan food voting, is off and running (or is it off and eating?) and Pit Spitters fans can select the next great Turtle Creek Stadium menu item!

For the past two weeks, the Traverse City Pit Spitters have been soliciting ideas for new food items to be served this season and now, the list has been whittled down to the top seven ideas. Fans are encouraged to go online and vote for their favorite.

When you think of traditional ballpark fare you don't think of these items. The submissions were odd, unique, and let's face it - some are downright bizarre. But the Pit Spitters are not afraid of unique food items at the concessions stands so, we're not afraid to go where no ballpark has gone before!

Starting today, fans are invited to go to PitSpitters.com and vote for their favorite item. The winner will be put on the menu this season. Voting will conclude Friday, April 22.

Here is the list of this year's mouth-watering finalists.

The Cereal Eater (submitted by Mike Ehlinger): They say that bacon makes everything taste better. If that's true for one breakfast food, we think it may hold for another - Froot Loops. Take an all-beef dog on a pretzel bun, add bacon, cover with some mac 'n cheese (just for kicks) and then for the crème del la crème, add Froot Loops. We say, "Follow Your Nose, and make your taste buds happy!"

Barnyard Delight (submitted by Marc Viquez): Take a hoagie roll, add a cheeseburger patty, then add another cheeseburger patty, boneless wings, French fries, top all of that with BBQ sauce, and, of course, bacon!! You can't be sheepish to vote for this one.

Spitter Butter Burger (submitted by Amy Gibbs): If you like sweet and savory this entry is your bread and "peanut" butter. 1/3 lb. burger, with Swiss Cheese and BBQ sauce then add onion crisps and top with peanut butter! We weren't sure a hamburger could be better, but this creation has us changing our minds in a JIF.

Cherry Turtle Creek Sundae (submitted by Laura Roede): This creation is why there is more than one "s" in dessert, you'll want sssssome more once you try this. Vanilla ice cream with caramel sauce and chocolate syrup and the topped with chopped pecans and cherries. This is one "shell" of an idea!

Dessert Poutine (submitted by Bill Froelich): In Canada, if you say "South of the border- eh" it means something different than here. But don't let that confusion stop you from voting for this one. For starters, throw your traditional concept of Poutine out the door. We're going South of the border to start to use churros as the base. Then top those with vanilla ice cream and top all of that with caramel sauce. It's a cross border match made in heaven!

Chee-lote Cobb (submitted by Madeline Brasheff): Get your taste buds ready for this fiery twist. Grilled Corn-on-the-Cob, add some mayo and roll it in cheese, this alone sounds amazing! But we're not done yet. Add a fiery layer of Flaming Hot Cheetos and lime juice, and like the Phoenix rising from the ashes, this corn transforms into the food of your dreams.

Fry Bread Tacos (submitted by Chelce Diaz): "Tortilla, we don't need no stinking tortilla!" It's a traditional taco but who needs a tortilla? We're taking the ground beef, tomatoes, lettuce, and sour cream and swapping out that tortilla for fry bread. You will be thanking us later.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 14, 2022

Pit Spitters Fan Food Finalist Are Here; Voting Is Underway - Traverse City Pit Spitters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.