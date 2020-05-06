Pit Spitters Donate Merchandise Proceeds to COVID-19 Relief

TRAVERESE CITY, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters are pitching in to help one prominent local charity during the COVID-19 Crisis. Now through the end of May, 50% of proceeds from any purchases of Pit Spitters merchandise will be donated to the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation - Urgent Needs Fund.

The Urgent Needs Fund helps ensure that the organizations across our five-county region working with the people and families who are most vulnerable and disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus and economic consequences of the outbreak are supported.

Merchandise can be purchased through the Pit Spitters website - www.PitSpitters.com.

"We wanted to find a way to give back to those that are most impacted at this time." Said Pit Spitters General Manager Mickey Graham. "During our inaugural season the Northern Michigan community welcomed and supported us in an incredible way. As we all work together to make it through this pandemic this is one way we can give back to our community. The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation is doing great work and we want to help them in their goal of helping Northern Michigan."

For more on the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation please visit their website - https://www.gtrcf.org/

For updates on the 2020 Pit Spitters season and other promotions the team is doing this month please visit www.PitSpitters.com.

