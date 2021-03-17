Pit Spitters Asking Fans to Help with Next Great Food Item

Traverse City, MI - Hearing the crowd sing "Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jack" can be heard at every baseball game in America. The Traverse City Pit Spitters are looking to possibly add another item to the famous lyrics.

Starting today, Wednesday, March 17th, the team will be taking submissions for new food items to be on the 2021 concessions menu, as the third annual "Fan Food Vote presented by GFS" kicks off! Ideas will be taken through Friday, March 26th at www.PitSpitters.com.

"The experience at Turtle Creek Stadium is full of a variety of things. Great baseball, fun promotions and of course, ballpark food," says Pit Spitters Promotions and Community Engagement Manager Britani Eaton. "We take pride in our menu and every year we add great new items. This year will be no exception and we want the fans to have a hand in what we serve."

Due to current operating restrictions, the team is asking for items that have five ingredients or less and deep-fried or grilled items are always welcome. Photos of the items are encouraged.

The ideas will then be narrowed down and put out to the public for voting in April. The winner of that vote will be crowned champion and put on the 2021 menu!

The winning submission will receive a free small suite (12 people) to a game in 2021 and a ceremonial first pitch.

The 2021 Pit Spitters season will begin at home on Monday, May 31 when the team takes on the Kokomo Jackrabbits for the first game of a two-game series. The first 500 fans 18 years and older in the gate will receive winter trapper hats courtesy of Turtle Creek Casino.

The team is expecting to operate this season under capacity limits. Fans can currently purchase season tickets, mini-plans, and group tickets by calling the Pit Spitters Front Office at 231.943.0100. For more information on tickets and the complete 2021 schedule visit www.PitSpitters.com.

