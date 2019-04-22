Pit Spitters Announce Sustainability Initiatives

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters are proud to call Traverse City home and even though the season hasn't started, they are busy behind the scenes working to make their ballpark a greener part of the Northern Michigan landscape. One of those decisions is transitioning from plastic to paper straws at all Pit Spitters concession stands for the 2019 season.

"We are dedicated to making the Pit Spitters a community centric organization and contributing to the sustainability of Northern Michigan is an important part of this community. In addition to some of the structural changes we are making to our concession operation to improve food offerings and quality, we are also factoring sustainability and awareness into all of our projects. We know these kinds of changes are what it takes to be strong community partners and to keep Northern Michigan a beautiful place," said Pit Spitters General Manager Mickey Graham. "Offering paper straws is one small thing we can do to help keep plastic out of the landfills."

Paper straws will be the first of many pro-active approaches to reducing the carbon footprint of the park. The Pit Spitters are also working with American Waste to make recycling at the ballpark an increased priority. This season fans will see more recycling options around the ballpark including containers for plastic bottles.

The Pit Spitters have also signed up to host the annual "Clean Up and Green Up" event at the ballpark on September 29th. Clean Up and Green Up is an annual event hosted by the Michigan Green Consortium. The event is a free community-wide recycle, repurpose and reuse event designed to encourage local residents to divert items which have either further use or which are constructed from materials which can be repurposed from area landfills.

The Pit Spitters open their inaugural season on Tuesday, May 28th against the Green Bay Booyah at 7:00 pm. Complete ticket information, including season ticket prices and perks, is available at www.pitspitters.com.

