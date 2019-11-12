Pit Spitters Announce New Hire

November 12, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters are adding to their championship line-up this off-season. The team has added Sam Connell as the new Director of Sales.

Connell spent the past six seasons working in different sales roles in Minor League Baseball with the West Michigan Whitecaps, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, Peoria Chiefs and Fort Wayne TinCaps. He will oversee the team's new business development, corporate partnerships, and ticket sales.

The Grand Rapids native and Aquinas College graduate is excited to join the staff in the team's second year. "I watched the Pit Spitters success on and off the field in 2019 with interest. It was great to see the community embrace the new franchise as the team kept piling up wins," Connell said. "My roots are in Michigan and I'm glad to back in the Mitten State and excited to get out and start forging new relationships with the Traverse City business community."

"Sam is the perfect fit for our organization!" said Pit Spitters General Manager Mickey Graham. "He is passionate about what a local team can mean to a community and already has some great ideas for the 2020 season. His experience, enthusiasm and creativity will be huge assets heading into our second season."

The Pit Spitters won the Northwoods League championship in their first year, while setting records in wins for a season (56), consecutive wins (18) and shutouts (12).

Businesses interested in learning more about the Pit Spitters including marketing possibilities, season and group tickets or facility rental can contact the team at 231.943.0100 or email at info@pitspitters.com.

The 2020 schedule is expected to be release in the coming weeks.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from November 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.