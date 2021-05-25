Pit Spitters Announce Fan Food Vote Winners; New Concession Items Are Hot

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters have tallied up the votes for the Fan Food Contest, presented by GFS, and are ready to announce the winner(s)!

This year's race was the closest on record and because the final vote tally was so close, the team has decided to call the race a tie and name two winners this year! The winning entries are the Cubano Dog submitted by Matt Vail of Grand Rapids and the Chicken and Waffle Cone submitted by Eric Schoolmaster of Traverse City. Each winning submission will receive a ceremonial first pitch and a small suite for a game of their choice.

Descriptions of the winning items:

Cubano Dog: This All-Star lineup is the only one you'll need on a hot summer day at Turtle Creek Stadium. In our leadoff spot, a ballpark staple, the hot dog. Up next sliced ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, and mustard. Hit a homerun every time with this order!

Chicken and Waffles: Start with a waffle cone, add boneless wings and you have the best 1 - 2 punch since Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer. Drizzle with maple syrup and your taste buds will think they've just won the championship!

In addition to these two, the team is adding several other new items to the menu:

* Giant Turkey Legs are making their first appearance. These will be limited to a select few every game so when you see them you better get one before they are gone.

* Monty's Spit Fire Burgers. Three burger choices, increasing in spiciness so that only those brave enough will order the most extreme offering (although we highly recommend not trying it).

* Pulled Pork Sandwich. Fire-braised pulled pork piled high on a brioche bun and served with BBQ sauce and can be found at the grill along the third base side

* Elephant Ears. Yes! The fair favorite is coming to Turtle Creek Stadium. Choice of toppings are delicious Nutella and Pit Spitter Cherry.

* The Pit Spitters are proud to announce a new partnership with Traverse City Whiskey. Several specialty cocktails will be available this season including the "Todd Marga-Reid-A" named after Pit Spitters Bench coach Todd Reid.

The Pit Spitters have been working with a variety of local vendors including Great Lakes Chips, Tolman's Meats, Short's Brewing and Traverse City Whiskey for Turtle Creek Stadium menu items.

"Food is an important part of coming to the ballpark and we want to provide fans a great culinary experience," said Pit Spitters Food and Beverage Manager Katie Johnson. "We're going to have great food at every game and as part of that we feel that it is important to work with many Northern Michigan companies to produce this All-Star menu."

There will be plenty of beverage options available at the park this season. Pepsi products will be served and for those 21+ there will be a variety of Michigan and domestic beer options available. A few of the craft beer options available this season will be Short's Soft Parade Shandy, Bell's Oberon, Founders All Day VaCay,. Earthen Ales A2 and more

The Pit Spitters season opens on Monday, May 31 with a 5:05 pm first pitch against the Kokomo Jackrabbits. Stadium capacity for that game will remain at the current 20% capacity limit. The first 500 fans, 18 years and older, in the gate will receive winter trapper hats courtesy of Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel.

The stadium will go to 100% capacity for the Pit Spitters starting with the second game of the season on Tuesday, June 1 @ 6:35pm against Kokomo.

Tickets for all games can be purchased at the Pit Spitters website at www.PitSpitters.com. The Turtle Creek Stadium Box Office is open for in-person transactions Monday - Friday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

For more information and the complete 2021 schedule visit www.PitSpitters.com. Updates on the season and all other events held at Turtle Creek Stadium are posted on the Pit Spitters website, www.PitSpitters.com and across our social media channels.

