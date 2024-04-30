Pit Spitters Announce 2024 Coaching Staff

April 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters are excited to announce the return of Josh Rebandt as Field Manager for the upcoming season, marking his sixth consecutive term with the team. With Rebandt's reappointment, he proudly retains the distinguished title of the only manager in the franchise's history.

"We are thrilled to welcome Josh [Rebandt] back for another exciting season with the Traverse City Pit Spitters," remarked Jacqueline Holm, General Manager of the Pit Spitters organization. "Josh's dedication, passion, and strategic expertise make him an invaluable asset to our team. We have no doubt that his leadership will continue to propel us to new heights."

Rebandt, also known as Coach Reebs, was hired in the fall of 2018 and under his management, the Pit Spitters won two Northwoods League Championships, one in 2019 and again in 2021. The Pit Spitters were the first team in league history to win back-to-back titles without an official 2020 season. Rebandt was named the 2019 Northwoods League Field Manager of the Year and led the Pit Spitters to multiple league records including an 18-game winning streak in 2019, and in 2022 saw the team win the Regular Season Great Lakes East Division with a 45-27 record before dropping out in the first round of the playoffs. In 2023, the Pit Spitters reached the playoffs for the fifth time in five years, a testimony to Rebandt's coaching prowess.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to return to Traverse City for our organization's sixth season," exclaimed Rebandt. "We've built countless memories with the community, and I'm eager for another unforgettable season ahead.

With a dynamic roster brimming with next-level talent, I'm anticipating exciting summer nights under the lights at Turtle Creek Stadium. Can't wait to see the stands packed and the energy buzzing once again!"

Also returning to join Rebandt are familiar faces, Bench Coach Todd Reid returns for his sixth year as well.

Reid brings a wealth of experience with more than 500 career wins and is the all-time winningest coach at both Eastern Nazarene and Olivet Nazarene University. He was named Conference Coach of the Year in 2004 and 2016 and has coached dozens of players that have gone on to play professionally.

The Pit Spitters also welcome two new coaches to the team this year, former Pit Spitter Kevin Hahn who assumes the role of Pitching Coach this season, and Alex Cole as Hitting Coach.

Pitching Coach, Kevin Hahn was a member of the Pit Spitters' Championship team of 2019 and returns to the organization alongside his two former coaches. A graduate of California State University, Hahn was a formidable right-handed relief pitcher and athlete of the year at Aragon High School in San Mateo, California.

Hahn is celebrated for an all-conference title in baseball and basketball and was the San Mateo County Athlete of the Year in 2014.

Hitting Coach, Alex Cole is a sports management graduate from Northwood University and a native of Ann Arbor, MI. During his four years at Northwood, Alex excelled as the starting first baseman for the 2023 baseball team, leading them to victory in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference regular season and conference championship. After the Pit Spitters' season, Alex is gearing up to pursue a master's degree in athletic leadership at Clemson University while joining their baseball staff.

The Pit Spitters begin their 6th season Wednesday, May 29th, at home against the Kokomo Jack Rabbits. Group Tickets, and season ticket packages are already on sale, and individual tickets are already on sale. A 2024 schedule is attached and for more information about group outings and season ticket packages, please visit the Pit Spitters website, www.PitSpitters.com or call (231) 943-0100.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.