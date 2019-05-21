Pit Spitters Announce 2019 Coaching Staff

May 21, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters today announced the entire coach staff for the 2019 season. Last fall the team announced Josh Rebandt as the team's first manager and today the team announces the rest of Rebandt's staff.

Josh Rebandt - Manager:

Traverse City's first manager is Josh Rebandt. This is not Rebandt's first stint in the Northwoods League. In 2018, he served as the field manager for the Battle Creek Bombers leading that team to a 38-34 record, and in 2016, was the pitching coach for the Lakeshore Chinooks. Currently, Josh serves as the pitching coach at Davenport University where he's had that position since 2016. From 2014 to 2016, he was the pitching coach and recruiting coordinator for Olivet Nazarene University, and served as the head coach for Clearwater Christian College for three seasons, 2011 - 2014.

Before becoming a coach and manager, Rebandt had an outstanding collegiate playing career. He played for one year at Adrian College when the team made the Division III World Series in 2008. He then played for and was the captain at Clearwater Christian College for three seasons, and was a key player on the Division II national runner-up team in 2011. After graduation in 2011, Rebandt accepted the role of head coach for Clearwater Christian College.

Caleb Lang - Hitting Coach:

The past two years, Caleb Lang has served as the graduate assistant for Eastern Nazarene College baseball. There he helped lead the team to their first conference playoff appearance in 10 years and first conference playoff wins since 2006. Lang has served primarily with the offense and outfielders. This season, Eastern Nazarene's revamped offense collected more hits, home runs and runs scored dating back more than a decade.

Lang experienced his first summer collegiate coaching last summer taking the head coaching job of a newly rebirthed team in Niagara Falls, NY called the Niagara Power. He led them to the playoffs in their inaugural year, coaching the pitcher of the year and numerous All-League selections. Prior to coaching the team, he played for the team under Josh Rebandt where he was named Player of the Year in the league.

Cole Sanderson - Pitching Coach:

Over the past three years, Cole Sanderson has served as the Pitching Coach for the Detroit Metro Stars, a high-school-aged travel ball organization that fills their roster with players looking to play in college.

A native of Macomb, Michigan, Sanderson attended and pitched for Kellogg CC and finished his career at Davenport University. His senior year, he was named a team captain at Davenport.

Todd Reid - Bench Coach:

Reid joins the Pit Spitters with more than a decade of coaching experience. His career includes Assistant Coach at Kenyon College (1996-97), Head Coach /Assistant Athletic Director at Eastern Nazarene College (1997-2007) and most recently, Head Coach and Assistant Professor of Exercise Health Science at Olivet Nazarene University (2007-present). This season he led Olivet Nazarene to the CCAC Tournament Championship.

Opening Day, presented by 4Front Credit Union, for the Traverse City Pit Spitters is Tuesday, May 28th at 7:05pm against the Green Bay Booyah. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive an inaugural season t-shirt. Complete promotion schedule and ticket information including season tickets, group prices and perks is available at www.pitspitters.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 21, 2019

Pit Spitters Announce 2019 Coaching Staff - Traverse City Pit Spitters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.