Pit Spitters and Northwoods League Foundation to Giveaway $2,000 in Softball Equipment

February 12, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





TRAVERSE CITY - The Traverse City Pit Spitters and the Northwoods League Foundation are teaming up to award a softball grant, worth more than $2,000 of Rawlings softball equipment!

The Northwoods League Foundation will be awarding twenty-two (22) equipment grants to youth baseball and softball organizations across the twenty-two (22) communities in which a Northwoods League Affiliate currently operates.

What is the grant?

The grant is a standardized set of Rawlings equipment, sized for youth ages 9-12. This grant includes:

(1) set of Catcher's Gear (helmet, chest protector, shin guards, mitt)

(8) batting helmets

(10) fielding gloves (8 right, 2 left)

(1) bucket of practice softballs

(6) bats (1-27", 2-28", 2-29", 1-30")

Who is eligible to receive the grant?

The following criteria must be met in order to be eligible to receive the grant:

Organization qualifies as a 501(c)(3) organization, school or school-based program, or community-based organization as defined under US IRC section 501(c)(3)

Organization is not an individual, for-profit business, political, or religious organization

Organization provides opportunities for kids ages 9-12 to play softball within a community that is served by a Northwoods League affiliate.

The Traverse City Pit Spitters are now accepting grant applications from organizations. To apply please go to www.pitspitters.com. The deadline for application submission is Friday, April 17th, 2020.

The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The Mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is: To utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.

The 2020 Pit Spitters season will begin on the road at Battle Creek on Tuesday, May 26. The team will return home on May 28 at 7:05 pm, when the Lakeshore Chinooks visit Turtle Creek Stadium for the first game of a two-game series. The first 500 fans in the gate will receive a replica championship ring courtesy of 4Front Credit Union. Fans can currently purchase season tickets, mini plans and group tickets by calling the Pit Spitters Front Office at 231.943.0100. Individual game tickets will go on sale at a later date. For more information on tickets and the complete 2020 schedule visit www.PitSpitters.com.

