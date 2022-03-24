Pit Spitters and Northwoods League Foundation to Giveaway $2,000 in Equipment

TRAVERSE CITY - The Traverse City Pit Spitters and the Northwoods League Foundation are teaming up to award a grant, worth more than $2,000 of Rawlings youth softball equipment!

The Northwoods League Foundation will be awarding twenty-two (22) equipment grants to youth organizations across the twenty-two (22) communities in which a Northwoods League Affiliate currently operates.

What is the grant?

The grant is a standardized set of Rawlings softball equipment, sized for youth ages 9-12.

Who is eligible to receive the grant?

The following criteria must be met to be eligible to receive the grant:

Organization qualifies as a 501(c)(3) organization, school or school-based program, or community-based organization as defined under US IRC section 501(c)(3)

Organization is not an individual, for-profit business, political, or religious organization

Organization provides opportunities for kids ages 9-12 to play within a community that is served by a Northwoods League affiliate.

The Traverse City Pit Spitters are now accepting grant applications area youth softball organizations. To apply please go to www.PitSpitters.com. The deadline for application submission is April 14, 2022.

The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The Mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is to utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.

The Pit Spitters begin their defense of the Northwoods League championship on Monday, May 30, in Battle Creek and their home opener is set for Friday, June 3, 2022, at 7:05pm. Season ticket packages are on sale now, and individual tickets and promotions will be released at a later date. A 2022 schedule is attached and more information about group outings and season ticket packages, please visit the Pit Spitters web site, www.PitSpitters.com or call (231) 943-0100.

