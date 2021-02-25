Pit Spitters and Northwoods League Foundation to Giveaway $2,000 in Equipment

TRAVERSE CITY - The Traverse City Pit Spitters and the Northwoods League Foundation are teaming up to award a grant, worth more than $2,000 of Rawlings youth baseball equipment!

The Northwoods League Foundation will be awarding twenty-two (22) equipment grants to youth organizations across the twenty-two (22) communities in which a Northwoods League Affiliate currently operates.

What is the grant?

The grant is a standardized set of Rawlings baseball equipment, sized for youth ages 9-12.

Who is eligible to receive the grant?

The following criteria must be met to be eligible to receive the grant:

Organization qualifies as a 501(c)(3) organization, school or school-based program, or community-based organization as defined under US IRC section 501(c)(3)Organization is not an individual, for-profit business, political, or religious organizationOrganization provides opportunities for kids ages 9-12 to play within a community that is served by a Northwoods League affiliate.

The Traverse City Pit Spitters are now accepting grant applications from organizations. To apply please go to www.PitSpitters.com. The deadline for application submission is Thursday, April 1st, 2021.

In 2019, the Pit Spitters first year, the grant was awarded to the Traverse City American Legion and in 2020 the grant was awarded to the Traverse City Dream Team.

The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The Mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is: To utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.

The 2021 Pit Spitters season will begin at home on Monday, May 31 @ 5:05 pm against the Kokomo Jackrabbits. The first 500 fans age 18 & over in the gate will receive a winter trapper hat courtesy of Turtle Creek Casino. Fans can currently purchase season tickets, mini plans and group tickets by calling the Pit Spitters Front Office at 231.943.0100. Individual game tickets will go on sale at a later date. For more information on tickets and the complete 2021 schedule visit www.PitSpitters.com .

