Pit Spitters All Star Game Partnership and Logo Unveiled

March 28, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters announced today a partnership with Traverse City Tourism for the Inaugural Great Lakes All-Star Series hosted at Turtle Creek Stadium July 24th and 25th 2023.

"We're excited to show off Traverse City and the region to baseball fans. The Northwoods League All-Star Game will be a high level of baseball and fans are sure to see future stars. The list of current and former Major League players that have come through the league is impressive and I'm looking forward to watching some of the best college baseball players in the country play right in our backyard," said Trever Tkach, President/CEO of Traverse City Tourism. "I'm proud that the Pit Spitters have become an integral part of the Northern Michigan summers - this is a perfect partnership for us."

The All-Star Series will open Monday, July 24th with the Homerun Challenge and continues Tuesday, July 25th with the Great Lakes All-Star Game. The series festivities will include exciting events like an on-field ticketed VIP experience during the Homerun Challenge, a Fan Fest prior to the kickoff of the All-Star game and of course, fireworks! The Pit Spitters will also feature local bands during the events as well as in between inning entertainment provided by Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act.

"We are thrilled with the opportunity to showcase not only the product on the field during the All-Star Series, but all the incredible things Traverse City has to offer," said Jacqueline Holm General Manager of the Traverse City Pit Spitters. "Thanks to this partnership with Traverse City Tourism we can further our reach to encourage even more visitors to Turtle Creek Stadium during this inaugural event!"

Along with the partnership, the Pit Spitters have unveiled an All-Star Game logo to be included on all print and digital branding for the event. The logo features the notorious spitting Pit Spitters cherries, Northwoods League Logo and now the Traverse City Tourism Logo.

The Pit Spitters begin their 5th season Monday, May 29, at home against the Rockford Rivets. Season ticket packages are on sale now, and individual tickets and promotions will be released April 12, 2023. A 2023 schedule is attached and for more information about group outings and season ticket packages, please visit the Pit Spitters web site, www.PitSpitters.com or call (231) 943-0100.

