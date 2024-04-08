Pit Spitters '7 Days of Deals' Starts Wednesday, April 10

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters announced today the kickoff of their '7 Days of Deals' ticketing promotion beginning Wednesday, April 10th, leading up to individual tickets going on sale the following Wednesday, April 17th.

"We're thrilled to bring back our '7 Days of Deals' promotion and offer our fans an exclusive opportunity to secure their tickets for an unforgettable season of Pit Spitters baseball," said Jacqueline Holm, General Manager of the Traverse City Pit Spitters. "This year's lineup promises something special for every fan, from unique giveaways to theme nights and VIP experiences. We invite our fans to join us for some fun this season!"

The '7 Days of Deals' kicks off Wednesday, April 10th with a three-game giveaway package that includes one ticket to three separate Pit Spitters games, plus the featured giveaway from each game! Giveaways included are the Luke Little Bobblehead presented by Turtle Creek Casino and Hotel, the Cork Dorks Tote Bag presented by Bonobo Winery and the Polish Heritage Bucket Hat for $59.

- DEAL 2- Thursday, April 11th It's 5'o clock somewhere! For all the Parrot Heads out there, Thursday's feature is an official Pit Spitters Margaritaville Hawaiian shirt and ticket to Margaritaville Night presented by 4Front Credit Union on June 29th for the first 100 purchasers.

- DEAL 3- Friday, April 12th includes a guaranteed VIP concert tee featuring your favorite Mascot, Monty, with a ticket to our 'Celebration of Taylor' game on June 12th honoring America's Sweetheart for only $22! This deal is limited to the first 250 purchasers.

- DEAL 4- Saturday, April 13th Embrace the spirit of the Upper Peninsula with 'Yooper Night'! This package includes a ticket to the game on Thursday, August 1st, and a specialty Yooper themed flannel hat! OPE forgot to mention, it's also '231 Thursday' so fans can purchase $3 domestic draft beer, $2 hot dogs and Pepsi products, and $1 Great Lakes Chips.

- DEAL 5- Sunday April 14th Princess and Pirate Night is back with your choice of pre-game VIP princess meet and greet and tea party featuring the princesses OR, a VIP scavenger hunt with Pit Spitters players! Both packages come with the VIP experience, and ticket to the Sunday, June 23rd game included for only $20!

- DEAL 6- Monday, April 15th Monday's deal is for the dinosaur enthusiasts out there! Turtle Creek Stadium's newest attraction is 'Dinos in the Dugout' featuring Ed's Dinosaurs LIVE ! This package includes an up close and personal visit with these pre-historic creatures, a dino dig, and a ticket to the Pit Spitters game on Tuesday, July 9th.

- DEAL 7- Tuesday, April 16th bookends '7 Days of Deals' with a flash sale on Saturday tickets for Pit Spitters games! For 24 hours, tickets to any Pit Spitters Saturday game will be half price! "We're really excited about this year, and we think our fans are going to love what we have to offer" said Ian Williamson, Ticket Sales and Box Office Manager. "We're hoping to get fans fired up for the for this summer, and ready to cheer on the boys!"

Following the culmination of the exhilarating '7 Days of Deals' promotion, individual tickets for the 2024 season will be made available for purchase. Mark your calendars for April 17th at 10 a.m. to secure your spot in the stands! In addition to individual tickets, groups, season ticket packages, and suites are currently up for grabs. For further details on these enticing opportunities, head over to the Pit Spitters' official website at www.PitSpitters.com or give us a call at (231) 943-0100.

