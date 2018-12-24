Pirri Rejoins First-Place Wolves

December 24, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Sunday that forward Brandon Pirri, the American Hockey League's leading scorer, has been returned on loan by the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights. Pirri produced three goals and one assist in three games for Vegas.

The 27-year-old Toronto native has been red-hot regardless of team and league. Pirri posted seven goals in his last four Wolves games before moving to Vegas on Wednesday. He then played three games in four days for the Golden Knights and recorded one goal in Thursday's win over the New York Islanders, two goals in Saturday's overtime loss to Montreal and one assist in Sunday's overtime loss to Los Angeles.

Pirri leads the AHL in assists (24) and points (41) and shares second in goals (17). Teammate Daniel Carr ranks second to Pirri with 35 points and teammate T.J. Tynan ranks second to Pirri with 23 assists.

The Wolves, who assumed a share of first place in the Central Division with a win Saturday, return to the ice Wednesday night at Milwaukee. Chicago plays its final home game of 2018 at 7 p.m. Saturday with an Illinois Lottery Cup contest against the Rockford IceHogs. To join the Super Hero Night fun, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 24, 2018

Pirri Rejoins First-Place Wolves - Chicago Wolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.