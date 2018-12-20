Pirates Spring Training National Anthem Auditions Saturday, January 12

Bradenton, Fla. - The Pittsburgh Pirates will hold National Anthem auditions on Saturday, January 12 from 10:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at LECOM Park. Auditions are open to anyone interested in singing The Star Spangled Banner prior to a Pirates Spring Training game in 2019. Prospective singers must feel comfortable performing in front of audiences of 7,000 people or more.

Auditions will be conducted a cappella and must be no longer than two minutes in length. There is no pre-registration for auditions. Prospective singers will perform in the order they sign up on the day of auditions. Registration will close at 11:30 a.m.. National Anthem auditions will be conducted for vocalists only.

Pirates employees will supervise the auditions and determine which performers to invite to fill open spots in the Spring Training schedule. Contestants that wish to sing the Canadian National Anthem before the Pirates game against Toronto on February 27 or March 8 are welcome to audition singing O Canada as well. Participants that audition but are not selected to perform will have their information kept on file for potential anthem openings during the Bradenton Marauders season. The Marauders are preparing for the 10th season in franchise history, which runs from April 6 until Labor Day.

The Pirates will play a 15-game home schedule at LECOM Park this spring, beginning with a matchup against the Miami Marlins on Sunday, February 24. Season tickets and group tickets are available now by calling 941-747-3031. Single game tickets go on sale Saturday, January 19 at 10:00 a.m. at the LECOM Park box office, by phone (1-877-893-2827), and online through www.Pirates.com.

For more information about Pittsburgh Pirates Spring Training or National Anthem auditions, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.bradentonmarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@Pirates.com.

