Pirates Sign QB Aeneas Dennis

March 1, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have signed quarterback Aeneas Dennis for the 2025 season. Dennis comes to the Pirates after receiving an invitation to the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamp in April of 2024.

Dennis starred at Benedict College in Columbia, SC as a graduate transfer student. He led the Tigers to a Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship and an undefeated regular season. The 6'0", 200 lb. quarterback threw for 3,098 yards with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed 244 yards on 66 carries with three scores. In Benedict's NCAA playoff loss to Lenoir-Rhyne, Dennis achieved season highs with 24 completions, 376 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Dennis attended the HBCU Combine, which was hosted by the New Orleans Saints, and the University of South Carolina's Pro Day, where he drew the attention of NFL scouts.

A native of Austell, GA, Davis played four seasons at Shorter University from 2019 through 2022. At the Division Two school in Rome, GA, he played 23 games and completed 322 of 582 passes for 3,891 yards with 33 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also ran 245 times for 826 yards with seven touchdowns. His signature outing was in 2022 against Mississippi College where he completed 14 of 23 passes with three touchdowns.

