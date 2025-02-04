Pirates Sign DL Dominic Quewon

February 4, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have signed defensive lineman Dominic Quewon. Quewon has professional experience gained in both the National and Canadian Football League's.

Quewon, 6"3", 254 lbs., most recently had a Rookie Minicamp tryout with the Miami Dolphins of the NFL in 2024. That followed his signing by the British Columbia Lions of the CFL from November of 2023 through May 2024, In 2023 he joined the Chicago Bears for a rookie tryout as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi University.

A native of Minneapolis, MN, Quewon played in 27 games for the Golden Eagles from 2020 through 2022 making 40 tackles with 16 for a loss. He had 14 sacks with one interception while breaking up two passes and forcing four fumbles. Quewon took part in the 2023 Tropical Bowl in Orlando, FL to showcase his skills in front of NFL scouts.

Prior to playing in Hattiesburg, Quewon was an Honorable Mention NJCAA All-American at Iowa Western Community College. He played in 22 games over a three-year period from 2017 through 2019 at the school in Council Bluffs making 70 tackles with eight sacks and nine tackles for a loss along with one forced fumble earning All-IACCAC and All-Region honors.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from February 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.