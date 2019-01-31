Pirates Pep Rally Saturday, February 16

January 31, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release





Bradenton, Fla. - The 10th Annual Pirates Pep Rally in downtown Bradenton will take place on Saturday, February 16 on Old Main Street between 3rd Avenue and Manatee Avenue. The Pep Rally, presented by ABC 7, will run from 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. There is no cost to attend the event.

Activities at the Pep Rally include a photo booth, autograph sessions with current and former Pirates players, and games operated by the Pirates, team sponsors, and community organizations. 1960's cover band Yesterdayze headlines the live entertainment at the event.

Pirates VIPs will address the Pep Rally from the main stage during the event. The Pep Rally serves as an annual launch of Spring Training festivities in Bradenton.

The LECOM Park box office hours are 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. on weekdays when there is not a Pirates home game. The box office is open on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. when there is not a home game and closed on Sundays when there is no home game. Day of game box office hours will be 9:00 a.m. until 30 minutes after the final out.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from January 31, 2019

Pirates Pep Rally Saturday, February 16 - Bradenton Marauders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.