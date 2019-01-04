Pirates Hosting Pair of Hiring Events at LECOM Park

Bradenton, Fla. - The Pittsburgh Pirates will hold two job fairs at LECOM Park to hire seasonal staff for Pirates Spring Training and the Bradenton Marauders' season. Game day staff and concessions positions are available. Interviews will be conducted on the spot at both hiring events.

The first hiring event will be held on Thursday, January 10 from 8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. The second will be will be held from 8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 15. LECOM Park is located at 1611 9th Street West in Bradenton. Parking will be available in the gated lot located along 17th Avenue West.

All positions for Pirates Spring Training and the Bradenton Marauders season are posted online at Careers.Pirates.com. Prospective employees who cannot attend the hiring events can apply online for consideration.

The Pirates will play a 15-game home schedule at LECOM Park this spring, beginning with a matchup against the Miami Marlins on Sunday, February 24. Season tickets and group tickets are available now by calling 941-747-3031. Single game tickets go on sale Saturday, January 19 at 10:00 a.m. at the LECOM Park box office, by phone (1-877-893-2827), and online through www.Pirates.com.

The Bradenton Marauders play a 71-game home schedule beginning on Saturday, April 6 and running through Labor Day. 2019 is the 10th season of Marauders baseball in Bradenton.

For more information about employment with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.bradentonmarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@Pirates.com.

