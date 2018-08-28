Pirates Break Skid Thanks to Pitching

One night after being eliminated from postseason contention, the Bristol Pirates snapped a six-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over the Danville Braves.

Steven Jennings and John O'Reilly combined to throw a three-hit shutout of the Braves for the Pirates' fifth team shutout of the season. Jennings allowed three hits and one walk with four strikeouts over six innings, while O'Reilly struck out two over three perfect innings to earn his second career win.

Dean Lockery started off the scoring for Bristol on an RBI single to left field in the seventh inning to drive in Patrick Dorrian. He scored later that inning on a wild pitch, right after Jonah Davis scored on a wild pitch just one pitch before. Lockery was one of three Pirates with multiple hits in the win, as he combined with Mikell Granberry and Patrick Dorrian to record six of the team's eight hits.

The win on Monday night was the 30th win of the year for Bristol, marking the first time since 2010 the team finished with at least 30 wins. That year, the Bristol White Sox had a 32-36 record as they finished seventh in the Appalachian League.

The Pirates (30-36) will send Colin Selby to the mound on Tuesday night for the second game of their series with Danville. Tuesday's game will be Fan Appreciation Night at Boyce Cox Field, with all fans receiving free admission to the game. There will also be free pennants handed out to fans as supplies last.

