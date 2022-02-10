Pirates, Badgers Rule South Texas Preseason All-Star Voting

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Pirates from Sinton and London, eyeing repeat bids to the state tournament, and the Bishop Badgers combine to place 10 players on the 2022 South Texas Preseason All-Star Team - Small School Baseball Division.

The 14-member honor squad was voted on by head coaches from 30 Coastal Bend high schools.

Sinton, No. 2 in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 4A Preseason Poll, is led by senior catcher Rylan Galvan, a three-time selection to this all-star team. Committed to play at the University of Texas, Galvan batted .412 with 20 extra-base hits last season en route to District 26-4A MVP acclaim.

Junior Blake Mitchell and senior Wyatt Wiatrek account for half of the pitching staff. Mitchell, who also stars at shortstop and catcher, was tabbed the Corpus Christi Caller-Times All-South Texas Newcomer of the Year in 2021. The LSU commit was recently featured on MLB Network as one of the top 25 high school players to watch in the country. Wiatrek, also primed to play college ball in Baton Rouge, went 9-1 with a 1.07 ERA while striking out 105 in 65.1 innings last year. Rounding out the Sinton cohort is the preseason all-star team's designated hitter, junior Jaquae Stewart - a 2021 first-team all-district selection at first base.

London, tabbed by THSBCA as the statewide favorite in Class 3A, is represented by three standouts: senior pitcher Kade Budd, sophomore first baseman Landon Salinas and Junior outfielder Mason Arispe. Budd won all 13 decisions and boasted a 0.93 ERA with 141 strikeouts against 24 walks in 82.2 innings last season. The 30-3A MVP also batted .330 as the Pirates finished as the state runner-up. Salinas was a force in the dynamic London lineup as a freshman and went on to be named the district's newcomer of the year. Arispe hit .308 and racked up 43 runs scored out of the lead-off spot in his sophomore campaign, earning a spot on the Caller-Times All-South Texas First Team.

The Badgers, who lost to London in the regional final by scores of 10-7 and 10-8, also boast three players among the preseason all-stars. Listed at third base, senior Ruben Rendon was a 30-3A first-team pick as a pitcher last year. Outfielder Tye Odom took home district MVP honors during his junior campaign in 2021. Brian Buchanan, listed at utility, was the district's sophomore of the year.

For a third consecutive year, Jordan Kelley of Refugio is included in this preseason all-star announcement, completing the squad's outfield. Mathis' Julius Rivas cements the pitching staff. As a junior last year, Rivas was named 29-3A Co-MVP after leading the Pirates to their first district title in more than a decade.

The Odem Owls account for the team's second baseman in senior Marcus Martinez, a first-team all-district pitcher in 2021. Luke Muirhead, the preseason all-star at shortstop, represented Rockport-Fulton as a 26-4A first-teamer for his work on the hill as a junior a year ago.

2022 South Texas Preseason All-Star Team - Small School Baseball Division

Pitchers

Kade Budd | London | Sr.

Blake Mitchell | Sinton | Jr.

Julius Rivas | Mathis | Sr.

Wyatt Wiatrek | Sinton | Sr.

Catcher

Rylan Galvan | Sinton | Sr.

First Base

Landon Salinas | London | So.

Second Base

Marcus Martinez | Odem | Sr.

Third Base

Ruben Rendon | Bishop | Sr.

Shortstop

Luke Muirhead | Rockport-Fulton | Sr.

Outfield

Mason Arispe | London | Jr.

Jordan Kelley | Refugio | Sr.

Tye Odom | Bishop | Sr.

Designated Hitter

Jaquae Stewart | Sinton | Jr.

Utility

Brian Buchanan | Bishop | Jr.

