Pirates Announce 2023 Spring Training Ticket Information

The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced ticket information for 2023 Spring Training games to be played at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla., including ticket on-sale dates and a new value-priced Three- Game Flex Pack.

Beginning next week, fans can purchase Three-Game Flex Packs, a three-voucher Spring Training ticket package that allows plan holders the freedom to redeem tickets at their convenience. Flex Plan Holders will have the opportunity to secure a place in line to purchase tickets ahead of 2023 Spring Training single-game ticket on-sale dates.

Below is the list of 2023 Spring Training ticket dates:

- Tuesday, November 15

o Season Tickets on-sale

o Three-Game Flex Packs on-sale

o Group Tickets on-sale

- Friday, January 20

o Individual Spring Training game tickets on-sale

Benefits of becoming a Pirates Spring Training Season Ticket Holder include discounts on game tickets, merchandise, concessions, and parking along with an opportunity to participate in unique experiences and more.

The Pirates kick off their 55th season of baseball in Bradenton against the Toronto Blue Jays at 1:05 p.m. at LECOM Park on Saturday, February 25. Highlights include two chances to watch the Pirates face off against the New York Yankees (March 2 and March 11), as well as a matchup against the Boston Red Sox (March 23). The Pirates will also host a night game against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, March 25, at 6:05 p.m. The 16-game home schedule concludes with a 1:05 p.m. game against the Twins on Tuesday, March 28.

For the complete Pirates 2023 Grapefruit League schedule and information on Pirates Spring Training in Bradenton, please visit pirates.com/springtraining.

