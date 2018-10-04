Pirates Announce 2019 Spring Training Ticket Information

The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced the 2019 Spring Training ticket information for games to be played at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Florida. Last month, the Pirates announced the 2019 Spring Training schedule and home game times for their 51st spring season in Bradenton.

The Pirates home schedule begins on Sunday, February 24, as the team hosts the Miami Marlins at 1:05 p.m. at LECOM Park. The 15-game home schedule also includes games with the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and more. The Pirates will also host a night game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, March 15, at 6:05 p.m.

Season Tickets Pirates Spring Training Season Tickets, which go on sale Monday, November 26, remain one of the best values in the Grapefruit League. Season ticket pricing is as follows:

Seat Type Total Price

Infield Box (Box 1-14) $410.00

Infield Reserve $410.00

Baseline Box (Box 15-22) $350.00

Grandstand $230.00

Left Field Bleachers $230.00

Current season ticket holders will be receiving their renewal information beginning on Tuesday, November 6, and may begin placing their renewal orders on Monday, November 12. Pirates Spring Training season tickets holders will have until Friday, January 11, 2019 to renew their same seats for the 2019 season.

Weekend Package

The Pirates will offer a seven-game Weekend Package during Spring Training which will also go on sale Monday, November 26. The package includes a ticket for the same seat to all six weekend games as well as the Friday night 6:05 p.m. game vs the Rays.

Seat Type Total Price

Infield Box (Box 1-14) $203.00

Infield Reserve $203.00

Baseline Box (Box 15-22) $175.00

Grandstand $126.00

Left Field Bleachers $126.00

Current Weekend Package Holders will be able to renew their packages beginning on Monday, November 12 and will have until Friday, January 11, 2019 to renew their same seats for the 2019 season.

Group Tickets

New group ticket reservations can be made starting Monday, November 26 and returning group ticket

accounts from 2018 are able to purchase in advance, beginning on Monday, November 12. Groups of 15 or more are able to reserve tickets in preferred seating areas before they go on sale to individual buyers for the best opportunity to secure seats together. Other group benefits include personalized service from a team representative, in-game welcome announcement over the PA system, and the ability to earn special in-park experiences.

Bradenton Marauders Pirates Spring Training season ticket holders will receive a complimentary ticket to the Bradenton Marauders opening night game on Saturday, April 6 against the St. Lucie Mets. The Marauders, the Pirates' Florida State League affiliate, play a 71-game home schedule at LECOM Park.

"Early Bird" Pre-Sale Opportunity

Prior to the individual ticket on-sale, fans will have the opportunity to take part in an online-only "Early Bird" pre-sale from January 15-16. The "Early Bird" pre-sale will give fans the opportunity to purchase single game tickets before they go on sale to the general public. "Early Bird" pricing is different than regular single

game pricing and is an alternative purchase opportunity for fans who want to be guaranteed access to the best seats to high-demand games. Prior to the "Early Bird" pre-sale, a separate pre-sale will take place for Pittsburgh season ticket holders from January 10-11 at regular individual game prices. "Early Bird" pre-sale prices will be as follows:

Seat Type Price

Infield Box (Box 1-14) $34.00

Infield Reserve $34.00

Baseline Box (Box 15-22) $30.00

Grandstand $23.00

Left Field Bleachers $23.00

Individual Game Tickets

Individual Spring Training game tickets will go on sale on Saturday, January 19, at 10 a.m. at the LECOM Park Box Office, online at pirates.com/springtraining, or by calling (877) 893-2827. Individual game tickets will have advanced sale pricing and day of game pricing. Individual game ticket prices will be as

follows:

Advance Sale Day of Game Seat Type Price Seat Type Price

Infield Box (Box 1-14) $29.00 Infield Box (Box 1-14) $32.00

Infield Reserve $29.00 Infield Reserve $32.00

Baseline Box (Box 15-22) $25.00 Baseline Box (Box 15-22) $28.00

Grandstand $18.00 Grandstand $21.00

Left Field Bleachers $18.00 Left Field Bleachers $21.00

Standing Room $16.00* Standing Room $16.00*

*Standing Room tickets available for Sold Out games only.

For more information or to purchase season tickets, group tickets, or the Weekend Package, please call (941) 747-3031. Fans can also log on to pirates.com/springtraining for the complete Pirates Spring Training schedule and to purchase individual tickets at "Early Bird" pricing starting Tuesday, January 15, or regular pricing beginning on Saturday, January 19.

