Pirates and Marauders Dish out Pizza to Hospital Staff

March 30, 2020 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release





Bradenton, Fla. - On Friday, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bradenton Marauders teamed up with Fastfire by Oak & Stone and Demetrios' Pizza House to provide pizzas to healthcare workers on the frontlines during the COVID-19 Pandemic at Blake Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.

"We are thrilled with the kindness the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bradenton Marauders leadership, staff and players are showing our day and night teams, during this healthcare crisis. Their generosity to not only help hospital's staff but local business' is much appreciated." said Kevin DiLallo, CEO, Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Blake Medical Center President and CEO Randy Currin echoed the sentiment saying, ""Blake Medical Center is very grateful for the generous show of support and appreciation from the Pittsburgh Pirates. This thoughtful delivery will touch the hearts of our caregivers as we continue with our work providing the very best care for our patients and community during this trying time."

Following the lead of Pirates players who purchased more than 400 pizzas from local shops in Pittsburgh for to the staff at Allegheny General Hospital, the Pirates and Marauders set out to do what they could to help during these tough times for both small businesses and hospitals.

"During this time we've got to come together as a community. There's comfort in great tastes and flavors - so providing our Fastfire pizzas to the real hero hospital staff is the least we can do. We're thankful to the Pirates for being our partners and including us in this gesture of thanks," notes Brett Decklever, Co-Owner of Oak & Stone.

Echoing that sentiment, owner of Demetrios' Pizza House Gus Sokos said, "The restaurant and hospitality industry has been devastated over the last two and a half weeks. We recently had to make decisions with staff members whose lives may be impacted forever. Our spirits, along with those in the healthcare profession, are getting drained from the uncertainty that this virus has brought. The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bradenton Marauders are a first class organization and it was an honor to partner with them to help lift the morale of these individuals who have dedicated their lives to caring for others."

Sokos added, "The Pirates extraordinary gesture personally effected our business as we doubled the staff that we have been employing since the Governor's order to terminate on-site food consumption. We hope that this positive energy will help increase business traffic during these difficult times so that we return more employees to permanent work. We wish to thank Jeff Podobnik and his team for their wonderful generosity towards our business and staff today."

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bradenton Marauders staffs went out and delivered the pizzas personally, taking the chance to inject positivity into the community and provide a beacon of hope in dark times.

"The Pittsburgh Pirates and the Bradenton Marauders take pride in being woven into the fabric of this community. During this COVID-19 crisis, we know we all need to join together to help our neighbors in any way we can," said Jeff Podobnik, Pittsburgh Pirates Vice President of Florida and Dominican Operations. "We are proud to help support local businesses and work to lift the spirits of healthcare workers in Manatee County."

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from March 30, 2020

Pirates and Marauders Dish out Pizza to Hospital Staff - Bradenton Marauders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.