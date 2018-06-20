Pippins Give up a Season High 9 Runs in Loss to Falcons

June 20, 2018 - West Coast League (WCL) - Yakima Valley Pippins News Release





The Kelowna Falcons scored early and often, pounding out 15 hits in their 9-2 win over the Pippins on Tuesday.

Matt Driver started for the Pippins and immediately ran into trouble. After a one out walk to Ryan Fish followed by a single by Cody Crowder, Taylor Wright hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Fish. Dan Pruitt followed and crushed a two run home run off of the scoreboard in left field. The home run gave the Falcons a 3-0 lead before the Pippins were able to swing a bat.

