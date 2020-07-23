Piotrowski Becomes Second Player Signed

July 23, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release





Peoria, IL - On Thursday, the Peoria Rivermen signed forward JM Piotrowski for the 2020-21 season. 2020-21 Season Tickets are available now by calling (309)-680-3791, or emailing [email protected] to learn more.

Piotrowski, 25, enters his second professional season after a four year playing career at NCAA-DI Yale University. The 6'2", 200-pounder spent his rookie season with the SPHL's Birmingham Bulls, notching six goals and 14 points across 42 games. In late February, JM earned an ECHL call-up, skating in three games for the Orlando Solar Bears.

"I'm so grateful to sign with the Peoria Rivermen," said Piotrowski. "The historic success that this organization has continuously achieved is unmatched. I look forward to bringing my best to the rink every day and doing whatever I can to help us compete for a championship this season."

A native of Dallas, TX, Piotrowski played youth hockey for the Dallas Stars AAA program before graduating to the NAHL. He had multiple stops in the USHL, including one in 2014-15 with the Sioux Falls Stampede where the team won the Clark Cup.

