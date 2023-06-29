Pioneer Park Woes Continue For Axmen In Loss To Flyboys

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - Kingsport returned once more to Pioneer Park on Thursday to take on the Greeneville Flyboys for the third time this season, and the woes continued, as the Axmen fell to 1-7 all time as a franchise at Pioneer Park, losing to the Flyboys 5-4.

Flyboys starting pitcher Ethan Phillips was dominant, using his five-pitch mix and dominant control of his off-speed pitches to strike out nine Axmen.

All in all, Kingsport (9-12) had three hits in the game. One of the hits, an RBI single by Payton Allen gave Kingsport the early 1-0 lead in the second, but the Flyboys (10-11) answered immediately as Ray Ortiz singled in Wallace Clark to tie the game.

The Flyboys took the lead in the third on an RBI sacrifice fly by Joel Dragoo, one of the league's best in the Runs Batted In category. Dragoo came back for more, scoring Tyler Cerny on an RBI Fielder's Choice. Gavyn Boyle then singled in Dragoo to give the Flyboys their biggest lead at 4-1.

Kingsport battled back in the six as Kavares Tears (making his first start of the season) doubled in Logen Sutton, before Andrew Citron bounced into a fielding error that scored Kevin Fernandez, bringing the game within one.

Kingsport tied the game in the seventh as Carson Queck worked some magic on the basepaths, scoring on a wild pitch.

However, the final laugh would go to the Flyboys as Gavyn Boyle collected his second RBI of the game with a sacrifice fly in the seventh scoring Tyler Cerny. Cerny finished the night 3 for 4 with three runs scored.

Caleb Anderson (0-3) pitched in relief for Kingsport, giving up the go-ahead run, taking yet another tough luck loss. Shawn Scott (2-0) got the win for the Flyboys in relief, and Cameron O'Banan (1) picked up the save for Greeneville.

Both teams are back in action at Pioneer Park tomorrow, with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.

