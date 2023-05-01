Pioneer League to Stream Games on FloSports

May 1, 2023







The Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter, one of Major League Baseball's Partner Leagues, and leading sports streaming service FloSports, today announced a multi-year partnership that will deliver all PBL games and unique content through FloBaseball, FloSports' dedicated baseball platform.

The partnership will provide viewers with high-quality, comprehensive streaming coverage of each of the PBL's 10 teams throughout their full regular season schedules, beginning on Tuesday, May 23rd, and continuing through postseason play.

"The Pioneer League is all about providing our baseball fans with entertaining, unique and quality experiences whether in person at our charming ballparks or, now, anywhere else on FloSports' streaming platform," said PBL President Mike Shapiro. "This is a significant step forward for our fans, MLB scouts and the friends and families of our players who can now access our streamed games in one location."

"Baseball is in the midst of a renaissance and FloSports is proud to support The Pioneer League and provide all PBL games and original content under our FloBaseball platform," said Chris Keldorf, Senior Director of Rights Acquisition at FloSports. "PBL fans will have access to coverage of all games throughout the season, and we are excited to showcase the next wave of the sport's talent."

FloSports is a global, live sports event streaming service that gives subscribers access to over 200,000 sports competitions live or on demand plus behind-the-scenes coverage and original programming for over 25 different sports.

To sign up to watch the 2023 Pioneer League season, please visit https://flosports.link/3L7DAcP

