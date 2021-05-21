Pioneer League Partners with PlaySight for Live Streaming, On-Demand Video

(Spokane, WA - May 21, 2021) -- The Pioneer Baseball League (www.milb.com/pioneer) announced today its new partnership with PlaySight Interactive (www.playsight.com), a leading global sports video technology platform. PlaySight's connected camera and Smart sports AI technology will be installed at ballparks across the league for this coming season, which kicks off with Opening Night this Saturday, May 22nd.

With this investment in pro-level video technology, the Pioneer League also announced today the launch of the PBL Network, which will enable access for its teams, coaches, players and fans to professional-level live streams from every game, multi-angle video, as well as coaching and performance tools for pitching and hitting mechanics. Pioneer Baseball games will be live streamed all season long at www.pblnetwork.com.

The Pioneer League, recently in the news for the exciting rule changes it will be implementing for this season, is the first minor league to adopt PlaySight's baseball technology platform. Among its innovative new rules, the league will be debuting a first-of-its-kind "Knock Out" round that resolves tied games with a head-to-head, "sudden death" home run duel, and it will now be able to direct fans to tune in and watch close or tied games in real-time.

PlaySight's technology has been validated throughout the sport and is used daily within MLB organizations and collegiate baseball programs, as well as at leading academies and facilities such as LakePoint Baseball, USA Baseball, Ripken Baseball and IMG Baseball. The company also recently partnered with 6-4-3 Charts to enhance its video platform with analytics and data visualization capabilities.

Founded in 1939, the Pioneer League will operate as an MLB partner league with eight teams in Colorado, Idaho, Montana and Utah playing a 96-game schedule starting on May 22nd.

