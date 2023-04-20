Pioneer League Managers Featured on Weekly Show

The Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter announced today the launch of "The Manager's Office", a ten-part series featuring in-depth interviews with each field manager of the PBL's ten clubs.

The weekly show, airing each Thursday leading up to the start of the 2023 season, will premiere on April 20th, 2023 on pioneerleague.com/features/managers_office as well as the Pioneer League's official YouTube page (https://www.youtube.com/@pioneerleaguevideos2271).

"One of the greatest assets of the Pioneer League is the depth and quality of our managers and coaches," said PBL President Mike Shapiro. "This year, we happen to have 7 new managers, each of whom have sterling credentials and bring to the league a wealth of experience."

The first Manager's Office episode of the ten-part series will feature Missoula PaddleHeads manager Michael Schlacht followed by on April 27th with the Glacier Range Riders manager, Stu Pederson, father of San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson, and himself a former outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"The Manager's Office" schedule is:

- 4/20 - Michael Schlacht (Missoula PaddleHeads)

- 4/27 - Stu Pederson (Glacier Range Riders)

- 5/4 - Chris Knabenshue (Grand Junction Jackalopes)

- 5/11 - Frank Gonzalez (Northern Colorado Owlz)

- 5/18 - Les Lancaster (Rocky Mountain Vibes)

- 5/25 - Tommy Thompson (Great Falls Voyagers)

- 6/1 - Kash Beauchamp (Ogden Raptors)

- 6/8 - Gary Van Tol (Boise Hawks)

- 6/15 - Billy Horton (Billings Mustangs)

- 6/22 - Dave Clark (Idaho Falls Chukars)

