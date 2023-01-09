Pioneer League Exec Joining Cincinnati Reds

The Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter announced today that its Director of Baseball Operations, Aaron Bond, has been hired by the Cincinnati Reds as their Minor League Rehab Coach at their training complex in Goodyear, AZ. Bond will assume his duties on February 1, 2023.

Bond was originally drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 12thround of the 2017 draft.

After four seasons in the Giants organization, he then played as an outfielder for the Billings Mustangs and the Missoula PaddleHeads of the Pioneer League in 2021.

He joined the PBL League Office during the offseason of 2021 as the PBL Director of Baseball Operations where he oversaw the league's player development program and other baseball-related activities.

"Aaron is an outstanding young man who distinguished himself as not only a player but also as a league executive," said Mike Shapiro president of the PBL. "We'll really miss Aaron's contributions but, more importantly, his wonderful personality and great character."

While serving in the league office, Bond was directly responsible for the creation and operation of the PBL's highly successful tryout camps, oversight of its analytics program and sponsorship fulfillment.

"It's been a pleasure working in the Pioneer League over the past year," said Bond. "During my time with the Pioneer League I learned a lot about the business side of baseball and discovered I was passionate about working with young athletes. I'm really looking forward to my new position as the Minor League Rehab Coach with the Reds."

