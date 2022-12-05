Pioneer Baseball League Names Mike Van Hise 2022 Executive of the Year

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks, in conjunction with the Pioneer Baseball League presented by Ticketsmarter, have announced that Vice President and General Manager Mike Van Hise has been named the 2022 Pioneer Baseball League Executive of the Year. In 2022, the Boise Hawks had their second highest attended season in Hawks history (160,582), surpassed only by the 1995 season.

"This isn't an individual award; this is a team award. It's an honor to be acknowledged by the league for all the hard work our full-time and seasonal staff put in on a day-to-day basis to make Memorial Stadium the best venue in the Pioneer League. I'm excited to come to work every day and prepare and put on the best possible show for the Treasure Valley."- Mike Van Hise, Boise Hawks Vice President / General Manager

Boise Hawks' 2022 Season Accomplishments:

Second highest attended season in Hawks History (160,582).

2022 Boise Metro Chamber Small Business Excellence Award (Travel and Recreation).

Construction of The Garden - Memorial Stadium's premier outdoor social space.

Launch of the Boise Hawks Sports Career Academy - providing Treasure Valley college students a first-hand look into the world of sports and entertainment.

Launch of Boise Baconators - co-branded partnership with Wendy's, receiving national exposure.

Hosting Food Truck Feastival - a new food truck event in partnership with Southern Idaho Food Truck Association.

Hosting the return of Nitro Circus - the international high-flying BMX event.

Assisted local non-profits and sports leagues in raising over $35,000 in ticket and jersey fundraisers.

Donating over 250 silent auction packages throughout the Treasure Valley.

Created the premier promotional schedule in the Pioneer Baseball League, including twelve post-game fireworks shows, a post-game drone show, Gary Van Tol bobblehead giveaway, and Tom "Smalls from the Sandlot" Guiry appearance.

