Pioneer Baseball League Announces Strategic Partnership with PrestoSports

Windsor, CO - The Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter today announced a strategic partnership with PrestoSports, a leading all-in-one sports technology platform. Through this multi-year agreement, PrestoSports will provide websites, mobile apps, streaming, OTT, social media, stats management, and e-commerce for the entire league, allowing fans to further engage with their favorite teams and players. PrestoMobile will serve as a critical link for fans both at the field and on the go.

"Partnering with PrestoSports has enabled us to take a huge leap forward with a comprehensive digital transformation of the Pioneer League that will revolutionize our fans' experiences at home and in our ballparks.

Our mobile first digital strategy will deploy new state-of-the-art features, original content, and unique activations as part of the PBL's commitment to reach larger and more diverse audiences," said PBL Vice President Henry Hunter. "PrestoSports offers an incredible, cutting-edge all-in-one solution for us, our clubs, and our fans."

The PrestoSports platform allows athletic, fan-focused programs to build their own sports network to connect with their fans wherever they are. By utilizing this sports-focused digital solution suite, the Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter can provide a first-class experience, as well as further engage, incentivize, and reward their fans, whether they're watching games at the ballpark, home, or on the road via a mobile device.

"At PrestoSports, we believe strongly in empowering athletics programs at all levels with the tools and capabilities to engage their fans and build their brands," stated Marilyn Cox, President of PrestoSports. "Working with professional leagues requires a great partnership and trust on both sides. This partnership with the Pioneer Baseball League will allow us to serve many of the most dedicated fans and athletes with leading technology and innovation. We are excited to see what this new partnership brings as we expand our reach with this professional league."

Along with delivering an improved fan experience, PrestoSports provides tremendous benefits for those working within the platform every day. The Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter is committed to providing best-in-class technology to their member clubs.

