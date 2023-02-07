Pioneer Baseball League Announces Spring Tryouts

The Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter, a professional minor league and official MLB Partner League, announced today that it will hold tryouts on both the East and West Coasts for 2023 roster spots on each of its 10 teams.

Additional information and registration for the Tryout Camps, including an Early Bird Special, can be found here: PBL Preseason Tryout Camps.

The PBL also announced that its Tryout Camps will be operated in partnership with BaseballCloud and Yakkertech, industry leaders in advanced analytics, player data, and scouting, and their baseball camp operations partner, Prospect Wire. Under the umbrella of DS Sports Ventures ("DSSV"), these partnerships will add state of the art technology and operational expertise to ensure each prospect has ample opportunity to showcase their skills.

"I couldn't be more excited about this incredible partnership with BaseballCloud, Yakkertech and Prospect Wire," said PBL President Mike Shapiro. "This is an extraordinary opportunity to enhance the value of our player development program to include advanced analytics with a state-of-the-industry skills showcase for talented players looking to play professional baseball."

The PBL Tryout Camps will feature two four-day pro-style camps. The East Coast camp will operate from March 30, 2023, through April 2, 2023, at the Northeast Regional Park in Davenport, Florida, mid-way between Orlando and Tampa. The West Coast camp will take place from April 17, 2023, through April 20, 2023, at the Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, AZ, spring training home to the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies.

Managers, coaches, and scouts from all ten Pioneer League clubs will be on site at each camp. The comprehensive pro-style four-day camps are open to all eligible prospective professional players with no more than three years of professional experience. During the tryout camps, prospects will undergo pro-style workouts during which scouts will evaluate athletic ability as well as batting, pitching and fielding skills. These evaluations will include extended infield/outfield sessions, two days of bullpens for pitchers, batting practice sessions, and multiple live scrimmages.

"DSSV is excited to offer a tryout series that utilizes data and analytics from top to bottom, through the integration of our Yakkertech ball-flight data capturing systems, BaseballCloud software, and Diamond Connect showcase app", Kevin Davidson, CEO of DSSV noted. "Not only will coaches and clubs gain valuable insights on attendees, but attendees will also leave with detailed reports to aid in their own player development."

"Prospect Wire is thrilled to embark on this innovative venture as we enter the professional baseball arena" said Rob Sitz, CEO of the Events Division at DS SportsVentures. "The Pioneer League is a highly reputable league in the United States, and we are eager to elevate its Tryout Camps by infusing them with data and analytics. This will undoubtedly establish a new benchmark in the industry."

The PBL Player Draft will immediately follow each camp, with the PBL clubs committed to each sign at least one player from each camp to a 2023 Spring Training contract. Additionally, all prospects in attendance will leave with a professional prospect profile on Diamond Connect that includes their career stats and their performance in the professional drills and advanced analytics during the showcase.

Over the past two years over 300 prospects have attended PBL tryout camps, with 47 players drafted by PBL clubs. Several players attending PBL tryout camps have gone on to be signed by Major League Clubs.

For more information and registration, go to: PBL Preseason Tryout Camps

