Pioneer Baseball League Announces Spring 2022 Tryout Camp

The Pioneer Baseball League ("PBL") in partnership with the Arizona Pro Showcase announced today their pre-season tryout camp will be held from April 1st to 4th, 2022, at the Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, AZ.

Kino Sports Complex is the summer home of the Tucson Saguaros and the former Spring Training home of several MLB Clubs.

The PBL Clubs will hold a draft following the final day of the camp during which at least 20 prospects will receive invitations to 2022 Spring Training with PBL Clubs.

"The Pioneer League is very excited to partner with the Tucson Saguaros on this tryout camp that offers the unique opportunity for qualified players to sign a pro contract," said Mike Shapiro, President of the PBL. "A lot of jobs will be available coming out of this historic camp, making it the best opportunity of its kind for players to advance their careers."

The four-day camp will feature pro-style skills sessions for all position players, a bullpen day for pitchers, and an extended intrasquad game with live pitching. The PBL scouting bureau, PBL club representatives, and MLB scouts will be present to evaluate prospects.

"We've conducted a lot of tryout camps in the past, but this one is totally unique because we're able to sign so many more players to professional contracts," said Andrew Dunn, Commissioner of the 14 team Pecos League in which the Tucson Saguaros play. "If you've gone undrafted or were drafted and released, this camp will offer you a huge opportunity to get signed and move on to the next level of your career."

