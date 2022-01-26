Pioneer Baseball League and TicketSmarter Announce Historic Naming Rights Agreement

Spokane, WA - In a groundbreaking deal, the Pioneer Baseball League (independent, MLB Partner League) and TicketSmarter, a national ticket resale market, announced today an exclusive five-year naming rights agreement that will rebrand the league as "The Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter."

This is the first time in the United States that a professional baseball league has sold its naming rights to a corporate partner.

"Last year when the Pioneer League was relaunched as an independent league, we were determined to solidify the league and to assure its long-term sustainability," said PBL President Mike Shapiro. "Thanks to our great new partnership with TicketSmarter, we are now positioned to move forward to further enhance the great fan experiences and outstanding level of baseball we offer our fans around the Mountain West region and, for that matter, around the baseball universe."

Among its many strategic partnerships, TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of the Rose Bowl Stadium and the title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl with ESPN Events. TicketSmarter is committed to giving back to children's charities, contributing $1 from every transaction to help charitable partners, including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, V Foundation, Quarterbacking Children's Health Foundation and Coach to Cure MD.

"We are so excited about this historic agreement with the Pioneer League," commented TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman. "This first-of-its-kind relationship underscores our commitment to creating cutting-edge partnerships and to offering safe and secure access for fans to buy and sell tickets. With this partnership, we're providing a direct link between the league and its teams with their fans and communities."

