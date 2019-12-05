Pinstripe Pals Kids Club Returns for 2020 Season

PULASKI, Va. - The Pulaski Yankees are excited to announce the Pinstripe Pals Kids Club presented by the Community Health Center of the New River Valley will return for the 2020 season. Parents and guardians may now enroll children 12 and under in the Kids Club.

Membership in the Pinstripe Pals Kids Club offers children a great way to experience Yankees baseball at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park in 2020. Open to kids 12 and under for just $15, membership in the Pinstripe Pals Kids Club includes a free ticket to each Monday night regular season Yankees home game during the 2020 season (five games), an exclusive kids club gift, and an official Pinstripe Pals membership card. Additionally, all Pinstripe Pals will be invited to an ice cream party with Calf-E and Pulaski Yankees players during the 2020 season.

"We're were excited to see so many children join the Pinstripe Pals Kids Club last season and look forward to welcoming many new members for 2020," said Pulaski Yankees General Manager Betsy Haugh. "We are thankful for our partnership with the Community Health Center of the New River Valley that allows us to offer this great opportunity for youth in our area."

Registration is now open for children 12 and under interested in joining the Pinstripe Pals Kids Club for the 2020 season. Parental permission is required. To enroll your child, please visit pulaskiyankees.net.

The Pinstripe Pals Kids Club is presented by the Community Health Center of the New River Valley, a non-profit healthcare organization serving patients with or without insurance. For more information about the Community Health Center of the New River Valley, visit chcnrv.org.

