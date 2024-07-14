Sports stats



Ottawa RedBlacks

Pimpleton EXPLODES to the End Zone for a 70 Yard TD: CFL

July 14, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video


The Ottawa REDBLACKS get back on top as Pimpleton shows off his speed in his CFL debut.
Check out the Ottawa RedBlacks Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...

Canadian Football League Stories from July 14, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Ottawa RedBlacks Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central