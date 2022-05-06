Pike, Pacheco Toss Perfect 5.0 IP in Cards 2-1 Win over Naturals

Springfield, MO - LHP Tyler Pike and RHP Freddy Pacheco tossed a combined perfect 5.0 IP to give the Springfield Cardinals (11-14) the 2-1 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (12-13) on Friday night.

Decisions:

W: LHP Tyler Pike (1-1)

L: LHP Holden Capps (0-2)

S: RHP Freddy Pacheco (5)

Notables:

-LHP Tyler Pike tossed a perfect 4.0 IP, extending his scoreless inning streak to 13.

-LF Matt Koperniak had a 2-out RBI in the bottom of the 2nd

-RHP Freddy Pacheco grabs his 5th save of the season

On deck:

-Saturday, May 7, 6:05pm - RHP SGF Connor Lunn (2-2, 3.90) vs. NWA LHP Drew Parrish (2-1, 3.38)

-St. Louis Cardinals 2022 Ticket for Two Voucher Giveaway. 2,000 fans will receive a voucher good for two tickets to a 2022 St. Louis Cardinals regular season game!

-Happy Half-Hour with drink specials on all adult beverages for fans 21+ during first 30 minutes after gates open

-Broadcast on ESPN Radio The Jock 96.9 FM / 99.9 FM / 1060AM, MiLB.TV and SpringfieldCardinals.com

