Pietra Tordin Foowork

Published on November 9, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video







Don't take your eyes off the ball, rookie Pietra Tordin has skills

#NWSLPlayoffs







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.