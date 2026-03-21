Pietra Tordin Finds Reilyn Turner Who Turns on the Jets

Published on March 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video







Subscribe Now: youtube.com/@NWSLsoccer

Follow us on: - TikTok: http://tiktok.com/@nwslsoccer - Instagram: http://instagram.com/nwsl/ - Twitter: http://x.com/NWSL - Like us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/NWSL

#nwsl #highlights #goals #soccer







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.