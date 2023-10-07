Pierce, Roy Invited to Training Camp
October 7, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Saturday that goaltender Tyler Roy and forward Devin Pierce have been added to the training camp roster for the 2023-2024 season.
Roy appeared in two games for the Dawgs last season, winning his first pro start in a 7-5 victory at Knoxville last March. The 25-year-old goaltender played his collegiate hockey at Neumann University (NCAA-DIII) and Manhattanville College (NCAA-DIII). In 34 career college games between the two schools, Roy went 11-16-2 with a 3.64 goals against average and a .894 save percentage.
Pierce arrives in Roanoke for his rookie professional season after playing three seasons of college hockey between Elmira College (NCAA-DIII) and Liberty University (ACHA). As a freshman at Elmira, the Franklin, Tennessee native was briefly teammates with fellow Dawg Nick Ford before transferring to Liberty. In 69 career collegiate games, the six-foot forward tallied 23 goals and 33 assists. Pierce played for six different teams during his three years of junior hockey, with stops in the NAHL, OJHL, NA3HL, and MNJHL.
The Rail Yard Dawgs will raise a championship banner to kick off the 2023-2024 season on Friday, October 20. Single game tickets for Opening Night and all other home games go on sale September 20 at Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets and other packages are on sale now through the Dawgs' front office.
2023-2024 Training Camp Roster as of October 7:
Stephen Alvo
Billy Roche
Dominiks Marcinkevics
Alex DiCarlo
Jacob Kelly
Steven Leonard
Sean Leonard
Nick Ford
Brendan Pepe
Jordan Xavier
Matt O'Dea
Mac Jansen
Bruno Kreisz
Austyn Roudebush
Dakota Bohn
CJ Stubbs
Justin Vernace
Josh Nenadal
Brody Claeys
Alex Norwinski
Dillon Radin
Aidan Salerno
Tyler Roy
Devin Pierce
