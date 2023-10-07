Pierce, Roy Invited to Training Camp

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Saturday that goaltender Tyler Roy and forward Devin Pierce have been added to the training camp roster for the 2023-2024 season.

Roy appeared in two games for the Dawgs last season, winning his first pro start in a 7-5 victory at Knoxville last March. The 25-year-old goaltender played his collegiate hockey at Neumann University (NCAA-DIII) and Manhattanville College (NCAA-DIII). In 34 career college games between the two schools, Roy went 11-16-2 with a 3.64 goals against average and a .894 save percentage.

Pierce arrives in Roanoke for his rookie professional season after playing three seasons of college hockey between Elmira College (NCAA-DIII) and Liberty University (ACHA). As a freshman at Elmira, the Franklin, Tennessee native was briefly teammates with fellow Dawg Nick Ford before transferring to Liberty. In 69 career collegiate games, the six-foot forward tallied 23 goals and 33 assists. Pierce played for six different teams during his three years of junior hockey, with stops in the NAHL, OJHL, NA3HL, and MNJHL.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will raise a championship banner to kick off the 2023-2024 season on Friday, October 20. Single game tickets for Opening Night and all other home games go on sale September 20 at Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets and other packages are on sale now through the Dawgs' front office.

2023-2024 Training Camp Roster as of October 7:

Stephen Alvo

Billy Roche

Dominiks Marcinkevics

Alex DiCarlo

Jacob Kelly

Steven Leonard

Sean Leonard

Nick Ford

Brendan Pepe

Jordan Xavier

Matt O'Dea

Mac Jansen

Bruno Kreisz

Austyn Roudebush

Dakota Bohn

CJ Stubbs

Justin Vernace

Josh Nenadal

Brody Claeys

Alex Norwinski

Dillon Radin

Aidan Salerno

Tyler Roy

Devin Pierce

